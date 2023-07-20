Thursday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (47-48) and the Minnesota Twins (50-47) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Mariners taking home the win. Game time is at 3:40 PM ET on July 20.

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (8-8, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Pablo Lopez (5-5, 4.24 ERA).

Twins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have come away with 13 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has a win-loss record of 7-14 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 19 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (422 total runs).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.73 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Twins Schedule