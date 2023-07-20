The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

  • Wallner is hitting .269 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Wallner has gotten a hit in three of 12 games this season (25.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Wallner has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in four of 12 games so far this year.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
.368 AVG .000
.520 OBP .222
.579 SLG .000
2 XBH 0
1 HR 0
4 RBI 0
4/3 K/BB 3/1
1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Mariners will send Kirby (8-8) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.43 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.43), ninth in WHIP (1.074), and 50th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
