Matt Wallner Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Matt Wallner, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is hitting .269 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Wallner has gotten a hit in three of 12 games this season (25.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Wallner has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four of 12 games so far this year.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|.368
|AVG
|.000
|.520
|OBP
|.222
|.579
|SLG
|.000
|2
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|0
|4/3
|K/BB
|3/1
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners will send Kirby (8-8) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.43 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.43), ninth in WHIP (1.074), and 50th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
