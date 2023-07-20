The Minnesota Lynx (9-12) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (7-13), losers of six straight. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on Prime Video) on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Lynx vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Prime Video

Prime Video Over/Under: 162.5

Lynx vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 87 Sparks 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-7.9)

Minnesota (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 166.2

Lynx vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota has covered the spread 10 times in 21 games.

Minnesota has played 21 games this season, and 10 of them have hit the over.

The Lynx have an average point total of 164.7 in their outings this year, 2.2 more points than this game's over/under.

Lynx Performance Insights

On offense, the Lynx are putting up 79.4 points per game (eighth-ranked in league). They are giving up 85.3 points per contest at the other end of the court (eighth-ranked).

Minnesota is averaging 34.3 rebounds per game (sixth-ranked in league). It is allowing 34.6 rebounds per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Lynx are fifth in the WNBA with 13.1 turnovers per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank ninth with 12.6 forced turnovers per game.

This season, the Lynx are making 6.6 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 31.4% (ninth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Lynx's defense is coming up short, as they rank worst in the league in threes allowed (9.7 per game) and second-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36.6%).

In terms of shot breakdown, Minnesota has taken 68.9% two-pointers (accounting for 77.0% of the team's baskets) and 31.1% from beyond the arc (23.0%).

