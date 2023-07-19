The Seattle Mariners will send a hot-hitting Eugenio Suarez to the plate against the Minnesota Twins and Edouard Julien, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs meet on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 126 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Fueled by 297 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 14th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins rank 23rd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.

Minnesota has scored 416 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.2 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Minnesota has the second-best ERA (3.74) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined 1.173 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Kenta Maeda (2-5) will take the mound for the Twins, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in three innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.

Maeda has five starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Kenta Maeda Ken Waldichuk 7/15/2023 Athletics W 10-7 Away Pablo Lopez Austin Pruitt 7/16/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Joe Ryan JP Sears 7/17/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Away Sonny Gray Logan Gilbert 7/18/2023 Mariners W 10-3 Away Bailey Ober Bryan Woo 7/19/2023 Mariners - Away Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo 7/20/2023 Mariners - Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby 7/21/2023 White Sox - Home Joe Ryan Lance Lynn 7/22/2023 White Sox - Home Sonny Gray Dylan Cease 7/23/2023 White Sox - Home Bailey Ober Lucas Giolito 7/24/2023 Mariners - Home Kenta Maeda Luis Castillo

