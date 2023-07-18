Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (47-46) will take on Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (48-47) at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, July 18. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +110. A 7-run total has been set in the contest.

Twins vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo - SEA (1-1, 3.63 ERA) vs Bailey Ober - MIN (5-4, 2.61 ERA)

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 60 times and won 33, or 55%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 28-22 (winning 56% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have been victorious in 11, or 33.3%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Twins have a mark of 5-12 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+240) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+220) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+350)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st

