How to Watch the Twins vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 18
J.P. Crawford and Byron Buxton will be among the star attractions when the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.
Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins' 122 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.
- Minnesota is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
- The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
- Minnesota has scored 406 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Twins have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).
- The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.1 strikeouts per game.
- Minnesota averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.
- Minnesota has pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
- Twins pitchers have a 1.174 WHIP this season, lowest in the majors.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins' Bailey Ober (5-4) will make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Saturday, July 8 in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- He's going for his sixth quality start in a row.
- Ober will look to pitch five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 15-2
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Kyle Gibson
|7/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-4
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-7
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Austin Pruitt
|7/16/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|JP Sears
|7/17/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-6
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Gilbert
|7/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Bryan Woo
|7/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Luis Castillo
|7/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
|7/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Lance Lynn
|7/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|7/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Lucas Giolito
