Matt Wallner -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on July 18 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

  • Wallner is batting .350 with a double, a home run and three walks.
  • Wallner has gotten a hit in three of 10 games this season (30.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 10 games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Wallner has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 1
.368 AVG .000
.520 OBP .000
.579 SLG .000
2 XBH 0
1 HR 0
4 RBI 0
4/3 K/BB 1/0
1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.77 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
  • Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday, July 8 against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.63, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
