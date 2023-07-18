Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (9-11) match up against Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (11-8) on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSNX
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Lynx vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dream Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Dream (-6) 170.5 -255 +215 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Dream (-5.5) 171.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Dream (-5.5) 170.5 -250 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Dream (-5.5) 171.5 -250 +190 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lynx vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Dream have put together an 11-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Lynx have put together a 10-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Atlanta has covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
  • Minnesota has an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season.
  • Dream games have gone over the point total 11 out of 18 times this season.
  • So far this year, 10 out of the Lynx's 20 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

