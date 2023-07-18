Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Joey Gallo (.150 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, four walks and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has eight doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 34 walks while batting .184.
- Gallo has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 21.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this year (18 of 73), with more than one RBI seven times (9.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 35.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.1%).
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.184
|AVG
|.183
|.300
|OBP
|.309
|.408
|SLG
|.548
|12
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|12
|12
|RBI
|19
|49/16
|K/BB
|49/18
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, July 8 against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 3.63 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .212 to opposing hitters.
