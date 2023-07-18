Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Mariners - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff and his .469 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Mariners.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is batting .277 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 22 walks.
- Kirilloff has gotten a hit in 37 of 59 games this season (62.7%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (22.0%).
- He has gone deep in 6.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 59), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Kirilloff has had an RBI in 17 games this season (28.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 games this year (23.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.242
|AVG
|.312
|.330
|OBP
|.409
|.385
|SLG
|.441
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|12
|26/11
|K/BB
|25/11
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Mariners give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- The Mariners will send Woo (1-1) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday, July 8 against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .212 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.