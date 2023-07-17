How to Watch the Twins vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 17
Mike Ford and Edouard Julien will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins meet at T-Mobile Park on Monday, at 9:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins have hit 120 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- Fueled by 286 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 18th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.
- The Twins rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.
- Minnesota has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 400 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).
- The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.1 strikeouts per game.
- Minnesota strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.
- Minnesota has pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
- Twins pitchers have a 1.172 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sonny Gray (4-3) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 8, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 18 starts this season.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tyler Wells
|7/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 15-2
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Kyle Gibson
|7/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-4
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-7
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Austin Pruitt
|7/16/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|JP Sears
|7/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Gilbert
|7/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Bryan Woo
|7/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Luis Castillo
|7/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
|7/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Lance Lynn
|7/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Dylan Cease
