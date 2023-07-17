Monday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (46-46) against the Minnesota Twins (48-46) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 17.

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (7-5) versus the Twins and Sonny Gray (4-3).

Twins vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Twins vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (34.4%) in those contests.

This year, Minnesota has won five of 16 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (400 total), Minnesota is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Twins have pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Twins Schedule