Max Kepler, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .209 with five doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks.

In 48.4% of his 64 games this season, Kepler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 18.8% of his games this year, and 5% of his chances at the plate.

In 19 games this year (29.7%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 21 of 64 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 35 .234 AVG .190 .302 OBP .263 .426 SLG .380 8 XBH 9 5 HR 7 16 RBI 14 26/9 K/BB 29/10 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings