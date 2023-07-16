The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.280 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Athletics.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .239.

Castro has picked up a hit in 36 of 67 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

Looking at the 67 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (6.0%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has driven in a run in 15 games this season (22.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 26 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .229 AVG .248 .324 OBP .317 .385 SLG .349 9 XBH 6 3 HR 2 11 RBI 7 27/10 K/BB 34/7 9 SB 9

Athletics Pitching Rankings