On Saturday, Willi Castro (.160 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has nine doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .239.

In 35 of 66 games this year (53.0%) Castro has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (18.2%).

He has homered in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this season (22.7%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 37.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .229 AVG .248 .324 OBP .313 .385 SLG .333 9 XBH 5 3 HR 2 11 RBI 7 27/10 K/BB 31/7 9 SB 8

