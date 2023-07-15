The Oakland Athletics and Tony Kemp take the field against Donovan Solano and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 116 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 20th in MLB, slugging .400.

The Twins are 24th in the majors with a .232 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (385 total runs).

The Twins are 25th in MLB with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.1 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.67 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.167).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.89 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Wednesday, July 5 against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw nine scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

Lopez is trying to claim his fourth quality start in a row in this game.

Lopez will try to build upon a 10-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 innings per appearance).

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Royals W 5-0 Home Pablo Lopez Alec Marsh 7/7/2023 Orioles L 3-1 Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles L 15-2 Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Away Kenta Maeda Ken Waldichuk 7/15/2023 Athletics - Away Pablo Lopez Hogan Harris 7/16/2023 Athletics - Away Joe Ryan JP Sears 7/17/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/18/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/19/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/20/2023 Mariners - Away Pablo Lopez George Kirby

