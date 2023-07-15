The semifinals at the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 is set for Saturday, with Juan Manuel Cerundolo, the No. 111-ranked player, and Sebastian Ofner, the No. 72-ranked player, battling it out for the right to play for the tournament title.

Sebastian Ofner vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Date and TV Info

Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Saturday, July 15

Saturday, July 15 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Ofner vs. Cerundolo Matchup Info

By beating No. 228-ranked Nerman Fatic 4-6, 7-6, 7-5 on Friday, Ofner advanced to the semifinals.

In his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Ofner fell in the round of 128 to No. 37-ranked Jiri Lehecka, 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 on July 5.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Cerundolo clinched a victory against No. 169-ranked Elias Ymer, winning 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Cerundolo was eliminated in the round of 128 of his previous tournament (the Wimbledon) on July 3, when he went down 2-6, 2-6, 2-6 to Jannik Sinner.

Ofner hasn't faced Cerundolo in the past five years.

Ofner vs. Cerundolo Odds and Probabilities

Sebastian Ofner Juan Manuel Cerundolo -175 Odds to Win Match +125 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 53.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.2

