Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .619 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Oakland Athletics, with Austin Pruitt on the hill, on July 15 at 7:07 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Athletics.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Austin Pruitt

Austin Pruitt TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .184 with eight doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

Gallo has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this season (30 of 70), with multiple hits six times (8.6%).

He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games this season, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this season (24.3%), Gallo has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 of 70 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .184 AVG .184 .300 OBP .298 .408 SLG .541 12 XBH 13 5 HR 11 12 RBI 18 49/16 K/BB 47/15 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings