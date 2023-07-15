After hitting .222 with a double, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Hogan Harris) at 7:07 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (54) this season while batting .205 with 28 extra-base hits.

In 51.4% of his 74 games this season, Buxton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Buxton has driven in a run in 21 games this year (28.4%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 44.6% of his games this season (33 of 74), with two or more runs nine times (12.2%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 33 .213 AVG .195 .273 OBP .321 .487 SLG .354 17 XBH 11 12 HR 3 25 RBI 10 50/11 K/BB 42/21 3 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings