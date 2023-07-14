On Friday, July 14 at 9:40 PM ET, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (45-46) visit Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (25-67) in the series opener at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Twins are -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+170). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (2-5, 5.18 ERA) vs TBA - OAK

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 34, or 59.6%, of the 57 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a record of 6-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (54.5% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have come away with 25 wins in the 90 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won 12 of 45 games when listed as at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Athletics had a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 6-2-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+320) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+190) Joey Gallo 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+190)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

