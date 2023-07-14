Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins (45-46) and the Oakland Athletics (25-67) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on July 14.

The Twins will look to Kenta Maeda (2-5), while the Athletics' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Twins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Twins vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 57 times and won 34, or 59.6%, of those games.

Minnesota has entered 11 games this season favored by -210 or more and is 6-5 in those contests.

The Twins have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored 380 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule