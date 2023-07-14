Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Kyle Farmer returns to action for Minnesota as the Twins face the Oakland Athletics on July 14 at 9:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-1 against the Orioles.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has seven doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .237.
- In 50.8% of his 59 games this season, Farmer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In 6.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Farmer has picked up an RBI in 18.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (37.3%), including three games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|24
|.238
|AVG
|.236
|.322
|OBP
|.263
|.371
|SLG
|.306
|8
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|31/7
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.04).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 130 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
