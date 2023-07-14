Carlos Correa returns to action for Minnesota as the Twins face the Oakland Athletics on July 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Orioles) he went 0-for-1.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has an OPS of .700, fueled by an OBP of .299 and a team-best slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Correa has gotten at least one hit in 65.8% of his games this season (52 of 79), with multiple hits 14 times (17.7%).

He has hit a home run in 13.9% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 29.1% of his games this season, Correa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (34.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .234 AVG .216 .306 OBP .293 .400 SLG .401 14 XBH 16 4 HR 7 19 RBI 19 36/15 K/BB 43/17 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings