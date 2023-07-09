The Baltimore Orioles (53-35) will look to sweep a three-game series versus the Minnesota Twins (45-45), at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (8-5) to the mound, while Kyle Gibson (8-6) will get the nod for the Orioles.

Twins vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (8-5, 3.42 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (8-6, 4.73 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan (8-5) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with a 3.42 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .220.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 17 starts this season.

Ryan has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 6 innings per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

Gibson (8-6) takes the mound first for the Orioles in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.73 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.

In 18 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.73, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .269 against him.

Gibson enters the game with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Gibson heads into this matchup with 15 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In one of his 18 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

The 35-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.73), 51st in WHIP (1.364), and 57th in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

