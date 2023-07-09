Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Orioles on July 9, 2023
Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Adley Rutschman and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Baltimore Orioles matchup at Target Field on Sunday, starting at 2:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Twins vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Ryan Stats
- The Twins' Joe Ryan (8-5) will make his 18th start of the season.
- In 17 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.
- Ryan has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 6.0 innings per outing.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 26th, .984 WHIP ranks second, and 10.0 K/9 ranks 15th.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 3
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|9
|1
|at Braves
|Jun. 27
|3.0
|9
|6
|6
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 22
|9.0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 16
|7.0
|7
|6
|6
|7
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 10
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Joe Ryan's player props with BetMGM.
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Correa Stats
- Correa has collected 69 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 38 runs.
- He has a slash line of .225/.298/.402 so far this season.
- Correa will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 5
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 3
|4-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|5
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 54 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 32 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .212/.304/.443 on the season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 5
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 4
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has 87 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 54 walks and 37 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .270/.373/.413 so far this year.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Twins
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 7
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|at Yankees
|Jul. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Yankees
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has 86 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .266/.333/.477 on the season.
- Santander brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .294 with three doubles, four walks and an RBI.
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 7
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 4
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander or other Orioles players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.