On Sunday, July 9 at 2:10 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (45-45) host the Baltimore Orioles (53-35) at Target Field. Joe Ryan will get the call for the Twins, while Kyle Gibson will take the mound for the Orioles.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Orioles +135 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (8-5, 3.42 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (8-6, 4.73 ERA)

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 34, or 60.7%, of those games.

The Twins have a 13-10 record (winning 56.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were favored on the moneyline in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Orioles have won in 21, or 52.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Orioles have come away with a win four times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Twins vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145) Max Kepler 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Willi Castro 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 7th 1st

