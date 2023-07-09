Sunday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (45-45) and the Baltimore Orioles (53-35) matching up at Target Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on July 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (8-5) to the mound, while Kyle Gibson (8-6) will answer the bell for the Orioles.

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 56 games this season and won 34 (60.7%) of those contests.

Minnesota is 13-10 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Minnesota has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 378 (4.2 per game).

The Twins have a 3.54 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule