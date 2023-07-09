In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today, the Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays take the field at Tropicana Field.

How to watch all the games in the MLB today is included here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Washington Nationals (35-54) host the Texas Rangers (52-38)

The Rangers will take to the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.304 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.304 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.271 AVG, 11 HR, 56 RBI)

TEX Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -204 +171 10

The Boston Red Sox (47-43) face the Oakland Athletics (25-66)

The Athletics will take to the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.254 AVG, 20 HR, 70 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.254 AVG, 20 HR, 70 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.237 AVG, 15 HR, 43 RBI)

BOS Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -169 +144 9.5

The New York Yankees (49-41) face the Chicago Cubs (41-47)

The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.249 AVG, 13 HR, 36 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.249 AVG, 13 HR, 36 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.277 AVG, 5 HR, 45 RBI)

NYY Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -137 +117 8.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (57-35) host the Atlanta Braves (60-28)

The Braves will hit the field at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.282 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI)

Wander Franco (.282 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 21 HR, 55 RBI)

TB Moneyline ATL Moneyline Total -120 +100 8.5

The Detroit Tigers (39-49) face the Toronto Blue Jays (49-41)

The Blue Jays will hit the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.226 AVG, 12 HR, 44 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.226 AVG, 12 HR, 44 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.318 AVG, 15 HR, 52 RBI)

TOR Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -129 +109 8.5

The Cleveland Guardians (45-44) play the Kansas City Royals (25-65)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.286 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)

José Ramírez (.286 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.256 AVG, 14 HR, 47 RBI)

CLE Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -241 +198 8.5

The Miami Marlins (52-39) host the Philadelphia Phillies (48-40)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.388 AVG, 3 HR, 42 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.388 AVG, 3 HR, 42 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.304 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI)

MIA Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -122 +102 7.5

The Houston Astros (50-40) play host to the Seattle Mariners (44-44)

The Mariners will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.291 AVG, 13 HR, 56 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.291 AVG, 13 HR, 56 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.249 AVG, 13 HR, 49 RBI)

SEA Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -127 +107 8

The Chicago White Sox (38-53) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (37-52)

The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 50 RBI)

Luis Robert (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 50 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.285 AVG, 19 HR, 62 RBI)

CHW Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -131 +110 9

The Minnesota Twins (45-45) take on the Baltimore Orioles (53-35)

The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.225 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.225 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.270 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI)

MIN Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -159 +136 8.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (48-42) host the Cincinnati Reds (50-40)

The Reds will take to the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.282 AVG, 11 HR, 46 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.282 AVG, 11 HR, 46 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.280 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)

MIL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -120 +100 9

The San Francisco Giants (48-41) host the Colorado Rockies (34-56)

The Rockies will take to the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.275 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.275 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.260 AVG, 14 HR, 45 RBI)

SF Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -272 +223 8

The San Diego Padres (42-47) take on the New York Mets (42-47)

The Mets will hit the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.268 AVG, 15 HR, 47 RBI)

Juan Soto (.268 AVG, 15 HR, 47 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.239 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI)

SD Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -127 +108 8

The Arizona Diamondbacks (52-38) play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-49)

The Pirates will hit the field at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.295 AVG, 18 HR, 48 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.295 AVG, 18 HR, 48 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.265 AVG, 9 HR, 42 RBI)

ARI Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -160 +138 9.5

