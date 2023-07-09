Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Joey Gallo (.522 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .184.
- Gallo has reached base via a hit in 29 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14 games this season (20.6%), homering in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has had an RBI in 16 games this year (23.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 35.3% of his games this season (24 of 68), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.4%) he has scored more than once.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.190
|AVG
|.177
|.308
|OBP
|.295
|.420
|SLG
|.510
|12
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|10
|12
|RBI
|16
|48/16
|K/BB
|46/15
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.18 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Orioles will send Gibson (8-6) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.73 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.73 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.364 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
