Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Orioles on July 8, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Byron Buxton, Adley Rutschman and others in the Minnesota Twins-Baltimore Orioles matchup at Target Field on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Sonny Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Gray Stats
- The Twins will hand the ball to Sonny Gray (4-2) for his 18th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 17 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
- The 33-year-old's 2.40 ERA ranks first, 1.249 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 26th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Orioles
|Jul. 2
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|at Braves
|Jun. 26
|6.2
|7
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 21
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 15
|4.0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 9
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|2
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has put up 53 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashed .211/.304/.446 so far this season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 5
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 4
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has put up 68 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 38 runs.
- He has a slash line of .226/.299/.405 so far this season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 5
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 3
|4-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Orioles
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has recorded 87 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.
- He has a .274/.377/.418 slash line so far this season.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Twins
|Jul. 7
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|at Yankees
|Jul. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Yankees
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|Jul. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has 85 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 31 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .266/.334/.480 slash line so far this year.
- Santander heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with four doubles and four walks.
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jul. 7
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 4
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
