Jordan Westburg and the Baltimore Orioles hit the field on Saturday at Target Field against Sonny Gray, who will start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth-best in MLB action with 114 total home runs.

Minnesota is 19th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 25th in the majors with a .232 batting average.

Minnesota is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (376 total).

The Twins' .309 on-base percentage ranks 25th in baseball.

The Twins' 10.1 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Minnesota has the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.51).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.152).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Gray is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Gray will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 17 appearances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Joe Ryan Austin Cox 7/4/2023 Royals W 9-3 Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals W 5-0 Home Pablo Lopez Alec Marsh 7/7/2023 Orioles L 3-1 Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles - Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles - Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/15/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/16/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/17/2023 Mariners - Away - -

