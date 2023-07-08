Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on July 8 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Royals.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .264 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.
- In 47.8% of his 46 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Jeffers has driven in a run in eight games this season (17.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.5%).
- He has scored in 32.6% of his games this season (15 of 46), with two or more runs three times (6.5%).
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.300
|AVG
|.232
|.417
|OBP
|.321
|.500
|SLG
|.377
|7
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|8
|21/9
|K/BB
|24/6
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (6-4 with a 3.19 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the New York Yankees, the righty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.19), first in WHIP (.902), and 29th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
