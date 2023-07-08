On Saturday, Alex Kirilloff (hitting .355 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Target Field

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .274 with eight doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.

Kirilloff has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 5.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.3% of his games this year, Kirilloff has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 13 of 55 games (23.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .241 AVG .309 .333 OBP .417 .379 SLG .407 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 11 RBI 7 26/11 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 0

