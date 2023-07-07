Twins vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 7
Friday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (45-43) matching up with the Baltimore Orioles (51-35) at 8:10 PM ET (on July 7). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (5-4, 2.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Cole Irvin (1-3, 6.32 ERA).
Twins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Twins 4, Orioles 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 4-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have entered the game as favorites 54 times this season and won 34, or 63%, of those games.
- This season Minnesota has won 18 of its 29 games, or 62.1%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The Twins have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Minnesota has scored 375 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.53 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 1
|@ Orioles
|W 1-0
|Bailey Ober vs Kyle Bradish
|July 2
|@ Orioles
|L 2-1
|Sonny Gray vs Cole Irvin
|July 3
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Joe Ryan vs Austin Cox
|July 4
|Royals
|W 9-3
|Kenta Maeda vs Zack Greinke
|July 5
|Royals
|W 5-0
|Pablo Lopez vs Alec Marsh
|July 7
|Orioles
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Cole Irvin
|July 8
|Orioles
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Tyler Wells
|July 9
|Orioles
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Kyle Gibson
|July 14
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
