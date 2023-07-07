Lynx vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, July 7, 2023 at Target Center, Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (3-13) battle Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (8-9), beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ION.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Mercury matchup.
Lynx vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Lynx vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lynx Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lynx (-4.5)
|163
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Lynx (-4.5)
|162.5
|-200
|+165
|PointsBet
|Lynx (-4.5)
|163.5
|-200
|+150
|Tipico
|Lynx (-3.5)
|164.5
|-160
|+125
Lynx vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Lynx have put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mercury have won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Minnesota has covered the spread once when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, eight out of the Lynx's 17 games have hit the over.
- Mercury games have gone over the point total eight out of 15 times this year.
