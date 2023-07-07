On Friday, July 7, 2023 at Target Center, Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (3-13) battle Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (8-9), beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Mercury matchup.

Lynx vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Lynx have put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mercury have won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Minnesota has covered the spread once when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, eight out of the Lynx's 17 games have hit the over.

Mercury games have gone over the point total eight out of 15 times this year.

