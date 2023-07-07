On Friday, July 7, 2023 at Target Center, Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (3-13) battle Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (8-9), beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Mercury matchup.

Lynx vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lynx Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Lynx (-4.5) 163 -200 +170
BetMGM Lynx (-4.5) 162.5 -200 +165
PointsBet Lynx (-4.5) 163.5 -200 +150
Tipico Lynx (-3.5) 164.5 -160 +125

Lynx vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Lynx have put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Mercury have won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • Minnesota has covered the spread once when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, eight out of the Lynx's 17 games have hit the over.
  • Mercury games have gone over the point total eight out of 15 times this year.

