Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (44-43) will square off with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (25-61) at Target Field on Wednesday, July 5. First pitch is set for 7:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +220 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (4-5, 4.24 ERA) vs Alec Marsh - KC (0-1, 11.25 ERA)

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 33 out of the 53 games, or 62.3%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Twins have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Minnesota has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 3-2 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (30.1%) in those games.

The Royals have a mark of 2-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+150) Max Kepler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 1st

