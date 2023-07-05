Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Ryan Jeffers (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .254 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- In 46.7% of his 45 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (6.7%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Jeffers has had at least one RBI in 15.6% of his games this year (seven of 45), with two or more RBI three times (6.7%).
- In 14 games this year (31.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.281
|AVG
|.232
|.406
|OBP
|.321
|.439
|SLG
|.377
|6
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|8
|21/9
|K/BB
|24/6
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.24).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (100 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will look to Marsh (0-1) in his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
