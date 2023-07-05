On Wednesday, Ryan Jeffers (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .254 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

In 46.7% of his 45 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (6.7%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Jeffers has had at least one RBI in 15.6% of his games this year (seven of 45), with two or more RBI three times (6.7%).

In 14 games this year (31.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .281 AVG .232 .406 OBP .321 .439 SLG .377 6 XBH 6 1 HR 2 2 RBI 8 21/9 K/BB 24/6 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings