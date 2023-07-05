MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Wednesday, July 5
Today's MLB slate includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the info provided below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Houston Astros (48-38) play host to the Colorado Rockies (33-54)
The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.293 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.261 AVG, 13 HR, 43 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-233
|+193
|9
The Detroit Tigers (37-47) play the Oakland Athletics (24-63)
The Athletics hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.224 AVG, 12 HR, 42 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.255 AVG, 1 HR, 33 RBI)
|DET Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-228
|+187
|8.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (57-31) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (45-39)
The Phillies will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.286 AVG, 10 HR, 44 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.312 AVG, 12 HR, 54 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|PHI Moneyline
|Total
|-133
|+113
|9
The Miami Marlins (50-37) play the St. Louis Cardinals (35-50)
The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.387 AVG, 3 HR, 41 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.288 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)
The New York Yankees (48-38) play the Baltimore Orioles (49-35)
The Orioles will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.248 AVG, 13 HR, 36 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.272 AVG, 11 HR, 36 RBI)
|BAL Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-124
|+104
|9.5
The Washington Nationals (34-51) face the Cincinnati Reds (47-39)
The Reds will take to the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.301 AVG, 14 HR, 45 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.292 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)
|CIN Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-124
|+105
|9.5
The Boston Red Sox (43-43) face the Texas Rangers (51-35)
The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.256 AVG, 20 HR, 66 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.280 AVG, 11 HR, 56 RBI)
|BOS Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-111
|-109
|9.5
The Cleveland Guardians (42-43) play the Atlanta Braves (57-28)
The Braves will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.283 AVG, 13 HR, 52 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 21 HR, 54 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-170
|+144
|10
The Minnesota Twins (44-43) take on the Kansas City Royals (25-61)
The Royals hope to get a road victory at Target Field versus the Twins on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.216 AVG, 15 HR, 34 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.254 AVG, 13 HR, 45 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-251
|+207
|8.5
The Chicago White Sox (37-50) play the Toronto Blue Jays (46-40)
The Blue Jays will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.276 AVG, 25 HR, 49 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.312 AVG, 15 HR, 51 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-127
|+108
|9
The Milwaukee Brewers (46-40) face the Chicago Cubs (39-45)
The Cubs will take to the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.281 AVG, 10 HR, 42 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.286 AVG, 5 HR, 43 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-151
|+128
|8.5
The San Diego Padres (40-46) host the Los Angeles Angels (45-43)
The Angels will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.274 AVG, 15 HR, 47 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.300 AVG, 31 HR, 68 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-175
|+149
|9
The San Francisco Giants (46-40) take on the Seattle Mariners (42-42)
The Mariners will take to the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Wednesday at 9:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.278 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.248 AVG, 13 HR, 47 RBI)
|SF Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-156
|+133
|8.5
The Arizona Diamondbacks (50-36) host the New York Mets (39-46)
The Mets will hit the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.296 AVG, 18 HR, 46 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.217 AVG, 25 HR, 58 RBI)
|NYM Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-112
|-108
|9.5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (47-38) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-45)
The Pirates will take to the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.272 AVG, 23 HR, 57 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.273 AVG, 8 HR, 41 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-252
|+208
|9
