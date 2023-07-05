Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Byron Buxton -- with a slugging percentage of .516 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the hill, on July 5 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Royals.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Read More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.306) and total hits (53) this season.
- Buxton has had a hit in 37 of 69 games this season (53.6%), including multiple hits 15 times (21.7%).
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (20.3%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this season (29%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (14.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (44.9%), including nine games with multiple runs (13%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|.228
|AVG
|.202
|.282
|OBP
|.333
|.529
|SLG
|.367
|17
|XBH
|11
|12
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|9
|44/9
|K/BB
|39/21
|3
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.24 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (100 total, 1.2 per game).
- Marsh (0-1) gets the start for the Royals, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
