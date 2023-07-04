Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Royals on July 4, 2023
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Carlos Correa, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this game.
Twins vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 38 RBI (66 total hits).
- He's slashing .228/.299/.414 so far this season.
- Correa hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .409 with two doubles and an RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 3
|4-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Orioles
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Orioles
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Orioles
|Jun. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|at Braves
|Jun. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 33 RBI (50 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.
- He has a .207/.300/.440 slash line so far this year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|1
|at Braves
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 85 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 20 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.
- He's slashed .251/.294/.420 on the year.
- Witt Jr. will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, a walk and five RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 1
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has collected 75 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.
- He's slashed .253/.290/.451 on the year.
- Perez enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .105 with a walk and an RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
