Michael A. Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Royals.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .213 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 37 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.6% of his games this year, Taylor has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 21 of 72 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .228 AVG .196 .254 OBP .265 .430 SLG .373 11 XBH 10 6 HR 4 17 RBI 10 41/3 K/BB 37/8 5 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings