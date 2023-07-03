Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Royals on July 3, 2023
Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Kansas City Royals matchup at Target Field on Monday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Ryan Stats
- The Twins will hand the ball to Joe Ryan (8-5) for his 17th start of the season.
- He has 11 quality starts in 16 chances this season.
- Ryan has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 16 chances. He averages 6 innings per outing.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.
- The 27-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (.972), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Jun. 27
|3.0
|9
|6
|6
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 22
|9.0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 16
|7.0
|7
|6
|6
|7
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 10
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 4
|6.2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 62 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 37 RBI.
- He has a .218/.291/.404 slash line on the season.
- Correa has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Orioles
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Orioles
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Orioles
|Jun. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|at Braves
|Jun. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Braves
|Jun. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 50 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .210/.305/.445 slash line on the year.
- Buxton has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|1
|at Braves
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBI (83 total hits). He has stolen 23 bases.
- He has a .249/.292/.417 slash line so far this year.
- Witt Jr. hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a walk and four RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 1
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 75 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.
- He's slashed .253/.290/.451 so far this year.
- Perez heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .105 with a walk and an RBI.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
