Monday's game features the Minnesota Twins (42-43) and the Kansas City Royals (25-59) squaring off at Target Field (on July 3) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Twins.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (8-5) to the mound, while Austin Cox (0-1) will take the ball for the Royals.

Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 51 times and won 31, or 60.8%, of those games.

Minnesota is 3-4 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 353 (4.2 per game).

The Twins have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule