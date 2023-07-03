Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Kyle Farmer (hitting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Cox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Austin Cox
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .248.
- Farmer has recorded a hit in 29 of 53 games this year (54.7%), including nine multi-hit games (17.0%).
- He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Farmer has had at least one RBI in 20.8% of his games this season (11 of 53), with more than one RBI three times (5.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (39.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|.258
|AVG
|.236
|.337
|OBP
|.263
|.398
|SLG
|.306
|7
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|27/7
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.15).
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cox (0-1) starts for the Royals, his second this season.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
