Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Orioles on July 2, 2023
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Adley Rutschman is among the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Baltimore Orioles play at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday (starting at 12:05 PM ET).
Twins vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Sonny Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Gray Stats
- The Twins' Sonny Gray (4-2) will make his 17th start of the season.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 33-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.57), 44th in WHIP (1.278), and 27th in K/9 (9.1).
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Jun. 26
|6.2
|7
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 21
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 15
|4.0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 9
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 3
|6.2
|10
|3
|3
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has 79 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 52 walks and 35 RBI.
- He's slashing .268/.375/.417 on the year.
- Rutschman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 47 RBI (78 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .261/.321/.475 on the year.
- Santander has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with .
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 28
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
