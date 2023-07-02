On Sunday, Michael A. Taylor (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks while batting .206.

Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (35 of 70), with more than one hit seven times (10.0%).

In nine games this year, he has gone deep (12.9%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 22.9% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 20 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .218 AVG .192 .246 OBP .264 .427 SLG .364 11 XBH 9 6 HR 4 15 RBI 10 41/3 K/BB 37/8 5 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings