Kyle Bradish will take the mound for the Baltimore Orioles (48-32) on Saturday, July 1 versus the Minnesota Twins (41-42), who will answer with Bailey Ober. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Twins have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Orioles (-150). The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (4-3, 3.75 ERA) vs Ober - MIN (4-4, 2.97 ERA)

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 29, or 72.5%, of those games.

The Orioles have gone 17-6 (winning 73.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Baltimore has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles went 3-3 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (32.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Twins have won three of 10 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Max Kepler 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+270)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 1st

