Royce Lewis and his .450 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Bradish on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

  • Lewis has two doubles, four home runs and three walks while batting .333.
  • In 18 of 25 games this year (72.0%) Lewis has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (28.0%).
  • He has homered in 16.0% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lewis has had an RBI in 10 games this season (40.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 10 of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
.250 AVG .408
.283 OBP .431
.409 SLG .551
3 XBH 3
2 HR 2
5 RBI 10
13/2 K/BB 14/1
1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
  • The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (98 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bradish (4-3) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.75 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.75 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
