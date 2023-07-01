North Dakota State 2023 Football Schedule
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The North Dakota State Bison will face Eastern Washington on September 2, their opening game of the 2023 college football schedule -- see below for the full slate.
Get your college football fix this season on ESPN+!
North Dakota State 2023 Schedule
|Opponent
|Date/Time
|Score
|TV Channel
|Eastern Washington
|September 2 | 3:30 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Maine
|September 9 | 3:30 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Central Arkansas
|September 16 | 3:30 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|South Dakota
|September 30 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Missouri State
|October 7 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ North Dakota
|October 14 | 2:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Western Illinois
|October 21 | 3:30 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Murray State
|October 28 | 3:30 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ South Dakota State
|November 4 | 3:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|Southern Illinois
|November 11 | 3:30 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
|@ Northern Iowa
|November 18 | 5:00 PM ET
|-
|ESPN+
Watch college football this season on Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.