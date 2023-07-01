On Saturday, Michael A. Taylor (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks while batting .208.
  • Taylor has picked up a hit in 50.7% of his 69 games this season, with more than one hit in 10.1% of those games.
  • In nine games this year, he has homered (13.0%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Taylor has had at least one RBI in 23.2% of his games this year (16 of 69), with more than one RBI six times (8.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 29.0% of his games this year (20 of 69), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 33
.218 AVG .196
.246 OBP .262
.427 SLG .371
11 XBH 9
6 HR 4
15 RBI 10
41/3 K/BB 36/7
5 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 98 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.75 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing batters.
