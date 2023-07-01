On Saturday, Michael A. Taylor (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Braves.

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks while batting .208.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 50.7% of his 69 games this season, with more than one hit in 10.1% of those games.

In nine games this year, he has homered (13.0%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

Taylor has had at least one RBI in 23.2% of his games this year (16 of 69), with more than one RBI six times (8.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 29.0% of his games this year (20 of 69), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.3%) he has scored more than once.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .218 AVG .196 .246 OBP .262 .427 SLG .371 11 XBH 9 6 HR 4 15 RBI 10 41/3 K/BB 36/7 5 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings